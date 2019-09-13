Chennai techie crushed to death after illegal hoarding falls on her, AIADMK leader booked

The illegal banners were installed on either side of the road and on the divider by former AIADMK councilor to announce his son’s wedding.

In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old techie in Chennai was killed in a road accident after a hoarding of the ruling AIADMK leader fell on her while she was riding her two-wheeler. She was run over by a water tanker after she lost her balance and fell on the road near Kamakshi hospital in Pallikaranai area of the city. The techie has been identified as Subhasri, a resident of Chrompet. She was returning home on Thursday afternoon after finishing her exam when the accident took place.

The illegal banners were installed on either side of the road and on the divider by former AIADMK councilor to announce his son’s wedding. One of the hoardings on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road fell on Subhasri following which she lost her balance and fell on the road. The speeding water tanker which was coming from behind crushed her though the driver tried to apply the emergency brake. As soon as passers-by learned about the accident, they rushed the lady to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment within an hour.

Police said that the accident happened around 2:30 PM, adding that the lady was not wearing a helmet. The body was sent to the Chrompet Government Hospital for postmortem. The hoardings were put up even as the Madras High Court had in 2017 banned hoardings of living persons alongside roads and pavement obstructing traffic. The accident of Subhasri has triggered a massive outrage with people slamming the government and police for allowing hoardings on roads.

DMK leader MK Stalin said that the AIADMK government should be held responsible for the mishap and demanded stern action against the former AIADMK councilor. “Government’s negligence, the lack of responsibility by officials, the inefficiency of police have caused the death of Subasri,” he said in a tweet. Officials later removed all the banners and hoardings and arrested the driver of the tanker, Manoj. A case has been filed against Manoj for rash driving under various Sections of IPC.