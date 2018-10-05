Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Kerala rains LIVE Updates: IMD predicts heavy downpour; red alert in Idukki, 12 Karnataka districts

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Kerala rains LIVE Updates: Kerala government has issued a red alert in Idukki and Malappuram.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Kerala rains LIVE Updates: Kerala, which was devastated by one of the worst flood in the state in over 100 years in August, is set to receive heavy rains. Apart from Kerala, heavy rainfall will lash parts of Tamil Nadu and state capital Chennai, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast. Twelve districts in Karnataka will also receive heavy rainfall. Kerala government has issued a red alert in Idukki and Malappuram. Disaster Management Authority officials have directed officials to keep close tab on the water levels in dams. According to reports, shutters of dams in Thrissur and Palakaad districts were lifted on Thursday evening to drain out excess water.

Chennai, several areas in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring union territory of Puducherry have received maximum rains in the last 24 hours. Educational institutes in the union territory remained closed yesterday. In Chennai, officials were asked to remain alert and take required precautionary action. A meeting was called to review preparedness to tackle northeast monsoon. There have been reports of water logging as traffic was affected at certain points in the city.