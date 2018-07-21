​​​
  3. Chennai: Scaffolding of under construction building collapses, 17 injured, several feared trapped

The scaffolding of an under-construction building collapsed here, injuring at least 17 people, police said.

By: | Chennai | Published: July 21, 2018 10:20 PM
The scaffolding was suspected to have given away due to weight and trapped some labourers after it collapsed, police said. (ANI)

Seventeen people have been rescued by Fire and Rescue personnel, a police official said, adding, they were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Rescue operations were on to ascertain if more persons were trapped, he said.

Reports suggest that the injured persons could be migrant labourers.

Senior government officials visited the spot.

