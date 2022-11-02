Chennai rains: 2 persons killed in rain-related incidents, CM chairs meeting on monsoon preparedness

Two persons were killed in rain-related incidents, as heavy showers inundated Chennai and its suburbs on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported. A man died after he was electrocuted in Chennai on Tuesday, while a woman passed away after portions of a residential building collapsed in the city’s northern area of Pulianthope.

Widespread rainfall was witnessed in Tamil Nadu, where northeast monsoon rains commenced on October 29, which included Cauvery delta areas and coastal regions like Kanyakumari.

Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a virtual meeting with top officials on monsoon preparedness, and instructed officials to take swift action on complaints.

In capital Chennai, 8 CM of heavy rainfall was recorded on November 1 at Nungambakkam, which is the first highest in the past 30 years, and the third such record in the last 72 years, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, S Balachandran said, reported PTI.

Following the incessant rains, a holiday was declared for schools in at least eight districts, including, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengelpet.