Chennai power cut today: Full list of areas to be affected by up to seven-hour outages today

The power cut will be from 9 am to 4 pm. (PTI)

Several areas in Chennai will be facing power cuts on Monday in view of maintenance work by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO). The power cut will be from 9 am to 4 pm. Reportedly, there are nine residents in Chennai which will face the power cut due to ongoing maintenance work in the city. Several of these areas had experienced power cut on Sunday too due to the same reasons.

Here are the residents in Chennai which will face the power cuts today:

– Porur

Kundrathur Main Road, Ranga Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Murugan Nagar, Boomadevi Nagar, Pulianthope, Ambedkar Street, Jothi Nagar, Rapid Nagar, Palani Nagar, Golden Industrial Nagar, Babu Jagajeevanram Street, MGR Street, Sivaraj Street, VOC Street, part of Periya Panicherry, Multi Industrial, Balaji Nagar, Jayaram Nagar, Sankaralinganar Street Main Road, part of BT Nagar Main Road, Shreepuram, Manju Foundation, Pooja Foundation , Thiruveeka Street, Anna Street, Tarapakkam Salai, Pachai Amman Nagar, Bharathi part, Leelavathi Nagar, Sri Lakshmi Nagar, Visalakshi Nagar, Mani Nagar and Thiruvalluvar Street.

– Kovoor and Kundrathur

Vembuliamman Kovil, Kanniappan Nagar, Mundram Kattalai, Erikarai Road, Ponniamman Koil Street, Puduvattaram, Sekizhar Nagar, Thirunageswaram village, Malaiyambakkam, China Street, NSK Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Thulukai Street, Ragavendra Nagar, Puthuvedu, Samayapuram, Reddiyar Street, Irandamkattalai, Sathananthapuram, Tharappakkam, Manikandan Nagar, Karaima Nagar, Metha Nagar, Karaima Nagar Main Road.

– Puzhal

GNT Road, Thiruneelakandar Nagar, Check Post, Pudunagar, Aroon Ulasa nagar, Kannappasamy Nagar, Samiyar Mutt, Vadakarai Road.

– Kodambakkam

Kamaraj Colony(1st to 10th Street), United India Colony(1st to 6th Street), Azeez Nagar, Viswanathapuram(1st to 3rd Street), CRP Garden(1st to 4th Street), Parangusapuram Railway Border Road, Arcot Road (Vadapalani to Liberty Bridge), Rajaram Colony, Kannadasan Street, Karnan Street, Vathiyar Thottam, Rangarajapuram Main Road, Subarayan Nagar, Balaji Street, Bajana Koil(1st to 10th Street), Sivan Koil Street, Puliyur, Trustpuram(1st to 10th Street), South Gangai Amman Koil Street, Gangai Amman Koil Street, Ganga Nagar, Vanniyar Street Kodambakkam, Zakariya Colony, Abdulla Street, Ameer Khan Street, Atreyapuram, Sankarapuram (1st to 3rd Street), Daspuram, Subedar Garden, Sherkhan Garden, Choolaimedu Main Road, New Market Street, Tailors Estate, Akbarabad(1st and 2nd Street), Sowrashtra(1st to 10th Street), Narayanapuram, Krishnapuram, Central Avenue Bharadeeswarar, Kalyanapuram, Periyarpathai, Gill Nagar(1st to 3rd street), Sakthi Nagar, Shanmuganar Salai, NGO colony, Anna Nedumpathai, Subrayan Nagar, Vadapalani Murugan temple.

– J J Nagar

Mogappair East 1st to 6th Block and 10th to 12th block, Navaratna Apartment, Golden George Nagar, Rail Nagar, Padi Industrial Estate, Collector Nagar, Gandhi Street, Venugopal Street, School Street, Krishna Nagar, SM Narayanan Nagar, DAV School are, Eri Scheme, Padi Kuppam, Vandi Amman Koil Street, Balu Nagar, West End Colony, Spartan Nagar, TVS Colony.

– Madhavaram

Talco Estate, New Jambuli Colony, Govindasamy Nagar, Palaniyappa Nagar, KKR Town, KKR Garden 5th to 10th Street, Kannapuram, RC Queens, RC Metha, RC Little Wing, Ravi Garden, Metha Nagar, Alex Nagar A and B Block, Bashyam nagar, Telephone Colony South, Subramanian Nagar.

– Sembium

Kakkanji Colony and Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar(1st to 9th Street), MPM Street, asiryan Street, Muthu Kumarasamy Street, BB Road, Balamurugan Street, Kasthuribai Gandhi Nagar, Chinnaiya New Colony, Puzhal Sivagnanam Street, Muthu Mariamman Koil Street, Creation Flat, Anna Nagar(1st to 5th Street), Amman Koil Street, Renuka Koil Street(1st to 5th Street).

– Vyasarpadi SA Colony

Part of EH road, BV Colony 18th to 31st Street, BV Colony, MPM Street, Sanjay Nagar, Annai Sathya Nagar, Moorthy Nagar, TNSCB, Muthu Street, Rathinam Street, Desikananthapuram, Sundaram Street, Mayor Krishnamurthy Nagar, MM Garden, Stephenson Road, Appu Street.

– Thirumudivakkam

Part of Kundrathur, Thirumudivakkam SIDCO Estate, Thirumudivakkam Panchayat, Pazhanthandalam, Erumaiyur, Somangalam, Naduveerapattu, Varadharajapuram.