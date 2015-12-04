Chennai floods: Solar lamps to light ‘dark’ Chennai

Expressing solidarity with the people hit by Chennai floods in their hour of crisis, Union Coal and Power Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that his ministry and associated PSUs remain committed to providing all possible support to the people of Tamil Nadu.

“Powergrid has already restored three transmission lines in coordination with the Tamil Nadu Government. Emergency Restoration System has also reached Chennai,” he tweeted.

Goyal also announced that his ministry is sending 50,000 solar lamps to the flood-hit city.

“While inundated lines are restored systematically to prevent electrocution, we are also sending 50,000 solar lamps to Chennai. We have sent more than 75 people to assist during Chennai Floods and have set up a local control room also,” he said in a series of tweets.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy has augmented its relief efforts in the affected region even as its vessel INS Airawat anchored at Chennai Port with 150 sailors and about 20 tonnes of relief materials and medicines.

It already has deployed 200 people on the field, rescuing people from marooned areas. Nine columns of Army are involved in relief mission. 24 NDRF teams, four helicopters from Indian Air Force and two from the Indian Coast Guard are also pressed into rescue and relief measures.