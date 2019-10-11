Chennai Connect: PM Modi welcomes Xi Jinping in traditional Tamil attire – WATCH VIDEO

There was a display of bonhomie between both leaders as PM Modi explained the finer nuances of the monuments and sites that he took him on a tour of. (ANI)

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping began their two-day informal meeting in Tamil Nadu’s Mahabalipuram on Friday, it was the former’s choice of attire that has caught everyone’s eye this evening. Clad in a crisp white shirt and white veshti replete with an angavastram, Modi made sure he was the centre of attention all evening as he took the Chinese president on a guided temple tour of the ancient city of Tamil Nadu.

Jinping, on the other hand, was wearing a black pant and a white shirt. Couple of hours after landing in Chennai, the Chinese president reached Mahabalipuram where Modi welcomed him. After their golden handshake at the Shore temple, both leaders visited the monuments of Arjuna’s Penance, Pancha Rathas and Krishna’s Butter Ball.

There was a display of bonhomie between both leaders as PM Modi explained the finer nuances of the monuments and sites that he took him on a tour of. Jinping was also seen reciprocating to the efforts of the PM and was seen animatedly asking him questions. Both leaders also sat for a drink of coconut water in the middle of all this. Modi and Jinping are currently having a one on one meeting. Both leaders are expected to touch upon a number of issues even as no core issue is listed during their informal chat.

While PM Modi is currently staying at Mahabalipuram’s Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort, the visiting Chinese president will return to Chennai’s ITC Grand Chola hotel, after the dinner hosted by PM Modi in Mahabalipuram.

Tomorrow morning, the Chinese President will return to Mahabalipuram for delegation-level talks as well as another one to one meeting with PM Modi. Both countries are expected to discuss a number of issues including trade.

The Chinese president’s visit to India has come up two days after Jinping held talks with Pakistan PM Imran Khan, where the issue of Kashmir was raised. A joint statement between two countries had said that China was keeping a close eye on the developments in Kashmir. It had also said that issue was a dispute left from the history and should be peacefully resolved based on the UN charter. Upset by the statement, India reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and that China is well aware of this stand of New Delhi.