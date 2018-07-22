​​​
  3. Chennai building collapse: Search concludes with one dead, 17 others injured, says NDRF

Chennai building collapse: Search concludes with one dead, 17 others injured, says NDRF

One dead body has been recovered after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed in Kandanchavadi area here on Saturday. The National Disaster Response Force said that the search has ended from their end.

By: | Chennai | Published: July 22, 2018 9:28 AM
chennai building collapse, chennai building collapse 2018, chennai building collapse today, chennai moulivakkam building collapse today, chennai building accident Out of those injured, five are left with head injuries, along with two in critical condition. (ANI)

One dead body has been recovered after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed in Kandanchavadi area here on Saturday. The National Disaster Response Force said that the search has ended from their end.

Vinoj, Assistant Commandant, NDRF said, “From our end search has concluded. One dead body was recovered. 61 personnel were part of this operation.”

Meanwhile, 17 others have been left critically injured in the incident.

Out of those injured, five are left with head injuries, along with two in critical condition.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top