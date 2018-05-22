Chengannur, Palus-Kadegaon, Silli by-election date, results: All you need to know about bypolls in Kerala, Maharastra, Jharkhand

By-elections to be held on May 28 (Representative Image: PTI)

Chengannur, Palus-Kadegaon, Silli by-election: By-elections will be held in 11 Assembly constituencies of 10 states of India on 28 May 2018. Kadegaon of Maharastra and Chengannur of Kerala, will go to the polling booths once again to fill up the seat left vacant by their former MLAs, after his death. Whereas, Silli in Jharkhand will be voting to elect for the seat left vacant after the MLA got convicted in a criminal case. The results will be out on 31 May 2018.

Palus Kadegaon, Silli, Chengannur by-election date, results: All you need to know about by-polls in Maharastra, Jharkhand, Kerala

Palus Kadegaon, Maharashtra

Kadegaon is a city and taluka of Sangli district of Maharashtra in India. The by-poll that is to be held on May 28, was necessitated because of the death of Congress MLA and former minister Patangrao Kadam. Vishwakeet Kadam is the lone candidate for this by-poll, as BJP withdrew their candidate Sangramsinh Deshmukh. The by-poll is scheduled to be held on May 28 and counting will be on May 31.

Candidates:

Vishwakeet Kadam – Congress

By-election date: 28 May 2018

Result: 31 May 2018

Silli, Jharkhand

Silli, a small town located just 60Kms away from Ranchi is an assembly constituency in Jharkhand. The legislative assembly seat fell vacant after the conviction of MLA Amit Mahto in a criminal case. In Silli, Seema Mahto, wife of Amit Mahto is contesting elections from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Other candidates include AJSU’s Sudesh Kumar Mahto, Sanjay Prasad Yadav from Jan Adhikar Party, Sitaram Munda from Jharkhand Disom Party and five independent candidates. The constituency will go for polls on May 28 and the results will be announced on May 31.

Candidates:

Seema Mahto (wife of Amit Mahto) – Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)

Sudesh Kumar Mahto – AJSU

Sanjay Prasad Yadav – Jan Adhikar Party

Sitaram Munda – Jharkhand Disom Party

By-election date: 28 May 2018

Result: 31 May 2018

Chengannur, Kerala

Chengannur is a town located in Alappuzha district of Kerala. The elections in Chengannur are being held after the death of CPM legislator KK Ramachandran Nair in January. The Candidates fighting in the bypolls include CPM’s Saji Cheriyan, D Vijaykumar from Congress and PS Sreedharan Pillai from BJP. The candidates from Rashtriya Lok Dal, Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), Aam Aadmi Party, Ambedkarite Party of India and 10 independent candidates. The constituency will go for polls on May 28 and the results will be announced on May 31.

Candidates:

Saji Cheriyan – CPM

D Vijaykumar – Congress

PS Sreedharan Pillai – BJP

By-election date: 28 May 2018

Result: 31 May 2018