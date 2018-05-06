Chengannur bypoll: UDF& LDF have joined hands to defeat BJP in bypoll, says Prakash Javadekar

The senior BJP leader was speaking after inaugurating an NDA election convention here. (IE)

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar today alleged that the ruling CPI(M) led LDF and Congress headed UDF opposition in Kerala have come together to defeat BJP for the May 28 bypoll in Chengannur. “Both CPI(M) and Congress have joined handsas they are afraid of BJP, which has conquered most of the states in the country, the latest being CPI(M) ruled Tripura. If one votes for LDF, it is actually for UDF and if you vote for UDF, it is for LDF”, he said. The senior BJP leader was speaking after inaugurating an NDA election convention here. Expressing confidence that BJP candidate P S Sreedharan Pillai would win the by-poll, Javadekar said the party got nearly 40,000 votes in the 2016 assembly polls. “In this election the party will win by a massive margin.

The Lotus will bloom in Chengannur”, the BJP leader said. The Union HRD minister also said that his party would capture power in Karnataka, where assembly elections are to be held on May 12. The BJP would also taste victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and come to power in Kerala in the 2021 state assembly polls, he said.

“People of the state will vote against the dynastic politics of the Congress and the politics of violence of CPI(M), he said. Slamming the LDF government headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over ‘collapse’ of law and order in the state, he referred to the recent custodial death of a 26-year old man in Kochi, lynching of tribal man Madhu at Palakkad recently and rape and murder of a Lithuanian tourist.

Development has come to a standstill in Kerala and the state Finance Minster T M Thomas Isaac was blaming the Centre for it, he said. The Union Minister also listed out the ‘achievements’ of the BJP led NDA government at the centre, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.