Chemical-laden tanker falls in Mumbai-Nashik road, no casualties

The incident took place at 12:45 AM near Anand Nagar check check-point in Thane district.

A chemical-laden tanker fell on the side of Mumbai-Nashik road in Maharashtra Thursday after the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, news agency PTI reported. However, no injuries were reported from the accident.

The incident took place at 12:45 AM near Anand Nagar check check-point, Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

The tanker was loaded with propylene glycol, and it fell on the road.

A team of local firemen and RDMC had rushed to the scene to provide assistance.

