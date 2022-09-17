scorecardresearch
Cheetahs return to India Live Updates: Animals, birds are basis of our sensibility & spirituality, says PM Modi after releasing the big cats

After reaching the Kuno National Park, Modi released the cheetahs into quarantine enclosures.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi opens the quarantine enclosure's door to let in the cheetah. (Source: ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi opens the quarantine enclosure's door to let in the cheetah. (Source: ANI)
Eight cheetahs arrived in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior from Namibia’s capital Windhoek around 8 am on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of his 72nd birthday today, released the big cats in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park. The PM landed in Gwalior on Saturday morning. After reaching the Kuno National Park, Modi released the cheetahs into quarantine enclosures.

Also Read: Cheetahs to roam in Indian jungle again under world’s first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project

Modi said, “Today, the #Cheetahs have come back to our land after decades. On this historic day, I want to congratulate all Indians and also thank the government of Namibia. This could not have been possible without their help.”

Also Read | Watch: Cheetahs from Namibia land in MP’s Gwalior

As per IE, two male sibling cheetahs were released into one quarantine enclosure and another female cheetah was released into the adjacent enclosure. The quarantine enclosures are 50×30 metres in dimension and there are six such enclosures for eight big cats.

Live Updates
12:35 (IST) 17 Sep 2022
Return of Cheetahs Live: Today, India of the 21st century is giving a message to the world, says PM Modi
Nature & environment, animals & birds, for India is not just about sustainability & security. For us, it is also the basis of our sensibility & spirituality. Today, India of the 21st century is giving a message to the world that economy & ecology are not conflicting fields: PM pic.twitter.com/cjH5liONnU— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022
12:01 (IST) 17 Sep 2022
Return of Cheetahs Live: Watch Video of PM Modi releasing Cheetahs in Kuno National Park
#watch | Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases the cheetahs that were brought from Namibia this morning, at their new home Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/CigiwoSV3v— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022
