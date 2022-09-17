Cheetahs return to India Live Updates: Animals, birds are basis of our sensibility & spirituality, says PM Modi after releasing the big cats

Eight cheetahs arrived in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior from Namibia’s capital Windhoek around 8 am on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of his 72nd birthday today, released the big cats in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park. The PM landed in Gwalior on Saturday morning. After reaching the Kuno National Park, Modi released the cheetahs into quarantine enclosures.

Also Read: Cheetahs to roam in Indian jungle again under world’s first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project

Modi said, “Today, the #Cheetahs have come back to our land after decades. On this historic day, I want to congratulate all Indians and also thank the government of Namibia. This could not have been possible without their help.”

Also Read | Watch: Cheetahs from Namibia land in MP’s Gwalior

As per IE, two male sibling cheetahs were released into one quarantine enclosure and another female cheetah was released into the adjacent enclosure. The quarantine enclosures are 50×30 metres in dimension and there are six such enclosures for eight big cats.

Stay connected with financialexpress.com for live updates

Live Updates