Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised Indian cheesemakers after the country secured multiple honours at the Mundial do Queijo do Brasil. The competition, known for attracting top producers from across the world, saw Indian entries win one Super Gold, two Golds and one Silver medal.

India’s top honour, the Super Gold, went to Eleftheria Gulmarg (Brie Style), a product that impressed judges for its quality and craftsmanship. Two Gold medals were awarded to Yak Churpi-Soft from Nordic Farm in Leh, Ladakh, and Eleftheria Brunost (Whey Cheese). The Silver medal went to Eleftheria Kaali Miri (Belper Knolle Style).

Cheese from India makes its mark globally…



India made an impressive debut at the Mundial do Queijo do Brasil 2026, which is a vibrant international competition for cheese and dairy products. Four Indian products won medals, including 1 Super Gold, 2 Golds and 1 Silver.



The… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2026

Indian cheeses stand out on global stage

The award-winning cheeses include a mix of traditional techniques and modern experimentation. Yak Churpi-Soft, made in the high-altitude region of Ladakh, represents a local product adapted for international taste.

Eleftheria’s range shows how Indian producers are blending European styles with local ingredients and expertise. Judges at the event evaluated entries on texture, flavour, aroma and overall quality, and the Indian products met high global standards.

The Prime Minister congratulated the winners and recognised their contribution to promoting India’s dairy craftsmanship. He named Mausam Narang and Thenlay Nurboo among those behind the success. Their work has brought attention to small-scale and artisanal producers in India who are now reaching international markets.

What PM Modi said

In a message shared on X, PM Modi wrote, “Cheese from India makes its mark globally. India made an impressive debut at the Mundial do Queijo do Brasil 2026, which is a vibrant international competition for cheese and dairy products. Four Indian products won medals, including 1 Super Gold, 2 Golds and 1 Silver.”

He added, “The Super Gold was won by Eleftheria Gulmarg (Brie Style), the Golds were won by Yak Churpi-Soft, Nordic Farm, Leh, Ladakh and Eleftheria Brunost (Whey Cheese) while the Silver was won by Eleftheria Kaali Miri (Belper Knolle Style). Congratulations to Mausam Narang and Thenlay Nurboo.”

The Prime Minister said such achievements show the growing global recognition of India’s artisanal dairy sector. Industry observers see this as a boost for Indian cheesemakers, especially those working in remote regions like Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.