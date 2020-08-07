Cheers! Liquor shops in Delhi to remain open for one more hour, check new timing

Of the 863 liquor shops in Delhi, around 475 are run by four government corporations.

The Delhi government has extended timings for opening of liquor shops in the national capital by one hour.

An official said the move will also help increase the government’s revenue. Before the coronavirus-forced lockdown, liquor shops in the city used to remain open till 10 pm. However, the timing for their operation had been curtailed by an hour when they were allowed to open again in May.

According to an order issued by the excise department on Thursday, liquor shops in the city will now open from 10 am to 10 pm instead of the earlier timing of 10 am to 9 pm. “In pursuance to guidelines issued by chairperson, state executive committee, Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Government of NCT of Delhi vide order no..dated 31.07.2020, all L-6, L-7, L-8, L-9 and L-10 liquor vends are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm instead of 10 am to 9 pm with immediate effect till further orders,” the order stated.

Of the 863 liquor shops in Delhi, around 475 are run by four government corporations — the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation and Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store.

Around 389 liquor shops are owned by private individuals.