Cheers! A cow cess could soon make your Vodka peg costlier in Rajasthan

Taking its commitment for the welfare of cows to another level, the Bharatiya Janata Party Rajasthan government in Rajasthan may soon start charging a cess on the sale of alcohol in the state. While its good news for cows of the state and those concerned about their safety, alcohol lovers will certainly have to spend more for the liquor they purchase. However, the Haryana government has kept the proposal in the planning stage and a final decision will be taken by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Rathore said.

In a seemingly related decision last year, the state government had levied a 10 per cent cess on stamp duty for cow protection. The decision made a direct impact on those who were making rent agreements, mortgage papers and lease agreement. This time, some reports say, the government is planning to double that tax. The surcharge was imposed on all non-judicial instruments for the conservation and propagation of cows in BJP-ruled Rajasthan.

In July 2017, it was reported that the state government has collected Rs 151.60 crore in 2016-17 for “gau seva” through the new cess. The state is the first to constitute a “gaupalan” or cow protection department in the country.