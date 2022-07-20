Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Phase 2 Result 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes for five municipal corporations to begin at 9 am

Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Phase 2 Result: The results for 214 urban bodies, including five Municipal Corporations, 40 Municipalities and 169 Nagar Parishads, will be declared today. The counting of votes will start at 9 am. The voting for the second and final phase of civic body polls was held on July 13. According to the State Election Commission, 72.10% of voters exercised their franchise across 43 districts.

Five Municipal Corporations for which the results for the Mayoral and Corporators posts will be declared on Wednesday are Katni, Rewa, Dewas, Ratlam and Morena. Among the five municipal corporations, 2.52 lakh votes were cast in Morena, 1.71 lakh votes in Rewa, 1.93 lakh votes in Katni, 2.39 lakh votes in Dewas and 1.21 lakh votes in Ratlam. A total of 49.9 lakh voters, including 25.20 lakh males, 23.88 lakh females and 292 from the third gender, exercised their franchise during the final phase of the urban local body polls.

