Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Phase 2 Result 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes for five municipal corporations to begin at 9 am

Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Phase 2 Result: The results for 214 urban bodies, including five Municipal Corporations, 40 Municipalities and 169 Nagar Parishads, will be declared today. The counting of votes will start at 9 am. The voting for the second and final phase of civic body polls was held on July 13. According to the State Election Commission, 72.10% of voters exercised their franchise across 43 districts.
ALSO READ | MP civic poll results Phase 1: BJP wins big, but loses four Municipal Corporations to AAP, Cong
Five Municipal Corporations for which the results for the Mayoral and Corporators posts will be declared on Wednesday are Katni, Rewa, Dewas, Ratlam and Morena. Among the five municipal corporations, 2.52 lakh votes were cast in Morena, 1.71 lakh votes in Rewa, 1.93 lakh votes in Katni, 2.39 lakh votes in Dewas and 1.21 lakh votes in Ratlam. A total of 49.9 lakh voters, including 25.20 lakh males, 23.88 lakh females and 292 from the third gender, exercised their franchise during the final phase of the urban local body polls.
MP municipal election result phase 2 2022, MP local body election phase 2 result 2022, Madhya Pradesh municipal election phase 2 winners list, Madhya Pradesh civic polls 2022 phase 2 result, MP nagar panchayat election result 2022, MP urban body election result 2022
According to the state election commission, the voter turnout across 43 districts was 72.10%, with 73.90% males and 70.10% females voting. While Seoni (84.50%), Agar Malwa (83.70%) and Neemuch (85.50%) districts witnessed the highest voter turnout, Morena (60.50%), Katni (60.92%) and Bhind (63.50%) were amongst the districts that recorded a low turnout.
BJP won seven municipal corporations, including Satna, Sagar, Khandwa Ujjain, Bhopal, Indore and Burhanpur. However, BJP suffered a setback as it lost four municipal corporations to the Opposition. Congress has emerged victorious in Kamal Nath’s bastion Chhindwara, Gwalior and Jabalpur municipal corporations. While the Aam Admi Party opened its account in MP after winning in Singrauli.
The results to the communally sensitive Khargone Municipal Council elections will be declared on Wednesday. Violent riots had erupted in Khargone earlier this year following the Ram Navami processions earlier this year. The polling was conducted peacefully in the district, which had witnessed a voter turnout of 71.30%. Heavy security was deployed at 60 centres, which were considered sensitive, across 33 wards in the district. In the days following the riots, the district administration had razed all illegal constructions in and around the riot-affected sites.
All eyes will be on the Sehore Municipal Council results, which also happens to be in the home district of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Ahead of the civic polls, Chouhan had held road shows and public rallies at Budhni and Ashta cities in Sehore, campaigning for the local BJP candidates. He attacked the Congress for neglecting the Ashta Municipality for long, alleging that the funds sent by his government for developing proper drinking water systems were not utilised by the Congress-dominated city council.
At a public rally, CM Chouhan had said that the properties of those who try to disrupt law and order will be strictly dealt with and their properties will be razed, if they “cast an evil eye on our brothers and sisters.” CM Chouhan also promised the people of Budhni a medical college with 750 beds.