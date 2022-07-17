Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Phase 1 Result 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin shortly

Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Phase 1 Result: The counting of votes for the first phase of municipal elections in Madhya Pradesh will commence at 9 am on Sunday. Elections to 133 civic bodies, including 11 municipal corporations, 36 municipal councils and 86 towns councils in the first phase were held on July 6. The first phase saw a voter turnout of 61 per cent. The counting for the second phase of urban bodies elections will be held on July 20.

In the first phase, polling was held for mayoral posts in 11 municipal corporations, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Singrauli, Chhindwara, Khandwa, Burhanpur and Ujjain. A total of 101 candidates will be fighting for the 11 mayoral posts.



Out of the 61 per cent turnout in the first phase, Ratlam, Devas and Agar Malwa recorded more than 80 per cent turnout, while Bhopal only saw 51 per cent voters casting their votes. Indore and Ujjain registered 76 per cent and 76.60 per cent polling respectively.

Live Updates

