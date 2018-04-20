Chattisgarh: Man arrested for allegedly raping, murdering 11-year-old girl at wedding

(Representational Image, Source: Reuters)

Amid the ongoing outrage over the Kathua and Unnao gang rape cases, another unfortunate incident has been reported from Chattisgarh’s Raipur where an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered at a wedding in Podhi village. The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night. The police have arrested a friend of the groom in connection with the case. The man identified as 24-year-old Uttam Sahu reportedly offered to buy the girl a cold drink and took her to a deserted spot. The child had gone to attend a relative’s wedding in Podhi on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Lal Umed Singh, Superintendent of Police, told PTI that the girl was killed by smashing her head with a stone. Podhi village is situated about 120km from state capital Raipur. After committing the crime, Sahu, a resident of nearby Rehauta village, returned and joined the wedding, the police said.

When the girl did not return home, a search was launched for her and it came to light that she was last seen with Sahu. Police started its investigation and found the body near a canal on Thursday after which it questioned Sahu. He has been arrested on charges of murder and rape, Singh added.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district on late Thursday night. The victim had reportedly gone to Etah to attend a wedding where she was lured by the accused who took her to a secluded area.

The police found her dead body at around 3 am and have arrested a person named Pintu after the victim’s family filed an FIR. The accused was a cook at the wedding and further investigation is underway.

“The accused raped the girl and then killed her. On the complaint lodged by the family members of the girl, a case has been registered against the accused for committing rape and murder. POCSO Act has also been slapped on the accused,” circle officer, Aliganj, Ajay Bhadauria told PTI.

The incident comes at a time when the Yogi Adityanath government is fighting public anger over the rape of a teenager allegedly by a ruling party MLA in Unnao.