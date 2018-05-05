Chattabal encounter: Big setback for LeT in J&K, armed forces kill 3 terrorists; top developments

On the part of security agencies, four security personnel were injured in the encounter.

In what came as big jolt to terrorist organisations operating in Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF personnel on Saturday killed three Lashker-e-Taiba militants in the outskirts of Srinagar. On the part of security agencies, four security personnel were injured in the encounter. The officials said that the terrorists were planning to carry out a strike ahead of May 7, when state government offices were scheduled to reopen in Srinagar after shifting from Jammu.

The operation was launched in the wee hours at Chattabal area of the city. Jawans of Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police and Quick Action Team (QAT) of CRPF, cordoned off an under-construction building where terrorists were holed up.

“Our first aim was to ensure that civilians around the area were safe and after ensuring that, police and CRPF personnel moved into the building and were fired upon by the terrorists holed up there,” Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range) Swayam Prakash Pani was quoted as saying by the PTI.

The security agencies effectively replied to the gunfire and in the ensuing operations, all the three militants were killed.

Pani further told that the operation was swift and was over in four hours with no collateral damage. He added that terrorists belonged to the outlawed militant organisations Lashker-e-Taiba.

One of the three eliminated militants was identified as Fayyaz Ahmed Hammal, who reportedly had been terrorising people for the past 2 years. Officials identified him as a resident of Khanka-e-Mohalla in downtown of the city.

The police officials said that the other two militants are believed to be Pakistanis and were suffering from gangrene, a disease which is a result of frosbite that militants get while infiltrating in extreme cold conditions.

Besides three AK rifles, the police recovered a huge quantity of ammunition, including five magazines each and a medical kit from the encounter site.