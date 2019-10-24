Charkhi Dadri Election Results 2019: Can ‘Dangal’ girl Babita Kumari Phogat break BJP’s jinx on poll debut?

Wrestler and BJP’s candidate Babita Phogat (R) and sister Geeta Phogat show their inked fingers after casting votes during Haryana Assembly elections, in Charkhi Dadri (PTI/File Photo)

Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) Assembly Election Results 2019: Wrestler Babita Kumari Phogat’s entry into the political ‘dangal’ as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Charkhi Dadri Assembly segment of Bhiwani district has heated up the three-cornered contest on the seat. No political party has claimed victory in two consecutive elections in the past four polls held in this constituency. BJP has never won this seat in the 12 Assembly elections conducted so far. Riding on Babita’s popularity, BJP would like to break the jinx of having never won from this seat.

Babita became a household name after ”Dangal” film became a super hit. The film is about the struggle of Babita’s father and wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat to train her and her elder sister Geeta, who was India’s first gold medalist in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games.

Both Geeta and Babita have contributed to a change in mindset and attitude towards girls and women in their village in Haryana. Babita, who has been two times Commonwealth Games Gold medalist herself, appreciates the Centre’s flagship initiative Beti Bachao Beti Padhao for creating awareness on issues pertaining to girls in India. As he campaigned for Babita, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the 29-year-old BJP candidate, saying in Haryanvi: “Mahre chhoree chhoron say kam hey ke (Are our girls any less than the boys?)”.

In the 2019 Haryana Legislative Assembly election, Babita is pitted against seasoned politicians such as Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Satpal Sangwan and Congress candidate Nirpender Singh Sangwan. Both the leaders have switched sides recently and won this seat earlier with margins of less than 2,000 votes. Babita is also expected to face a stiff challenge from Sombir, who lost by a small margin last time. Sombir is now fighting as an independent candidate after the BJP gave ticket to Babita.

In 2014 Haryana Assembly election, Rajdeep Phogat of Indian National Lok Dalat won the seat. In 2009, Congress candidate Satpal Sangwan emerged victorious with a margin of only 145 votes than INLD’s Rajdeep Phogat. Rajdeep is one of the four MLAs who joined the Dushyant Chautala’s JJP after a split in INLD. This election too might continue the trend as a close race is likely between the INLD and the BJP.