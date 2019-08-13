Charges framed against BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, others for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father

The rape survivor had accused Kuldeep Sengar and others of raping her on June 4, 2017.

A Delhi court on Tuesday charged expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar and the other accused, including three cops, for the murder of the Unnao rape survivor’s father. The court also framed charges against the UP legislator for assault and framing the girls father in Arms Act case last year.

The rape survivor had accused Kuldeep Sengar and others of raping her on June 4, 2017. The CBI was handed over the case after her father died in a hospital days after he was allegedly beaten up in police lockup at Sengar’s behest. Later, the Allahabad High Court ordered Senger’s arrest after which he was taken into custody on April 13, 2018.

On July 28, the rape surviors’ two aunts died when a car they were traveling was hit by a truck. The rape victim and her lawyer sustained serious injuries in the accident and are still being treated at a Delhi hospital.

During the probe, it was found that the licence plate of the truck was blackened, lending credence to conspiracy theories. The state police have arrested the driver and the helper of the truck. Senger and a few others were booked for attempt to murder.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme court refused to direct the Uttar Pradesh government to file a report on the status of 20 cases registered against the Unnao rape survivor and her family members, a PTI report said.

A bench consisting of Justices Deepak Gupta and BR Gavai said the court doesn’t want to interfere in other cases that have been lodged against them in the state.

The advocate, who appeared before the apex court judges told the bench that hearing in the four cases that were transferred to Delhi is happening on a day-to-day basis at a special court. The apex court said it would hear the Unnao case next on August 19.