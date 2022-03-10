Charanjit Singh Channi Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Chamkaur Sahib Election Results 2022 Charanjit Singh Channi of Congress vs Dr Charanjit Singh of AAP

Live

Charanjit Singh Channi Election Results 2022, Chamkaur Sahib Election Result 2022 Live News: Seeking re-election from Chamkaur Sahib seat for the fourth time, Channi is banking on the development work he undertook in his constituency as an MLA and during his 111-day tenure as Punjab Chief Minister.

Charanjit Singh Channi Election Result 2022, Chamkaur Sahib Charanjit Singh Channi Election Result 2022 Live: The counting of votes in Chamkaur Sahib Assembly constituency, which voted in the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on February 20, will be held today, deciding the fate of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the ruling Congress faces a stiff challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Congress has also fielded Channi, who replaced Amarinder Singh last year and is the first Chief Minister of Punjab from the Scheduled Caste community, from Bhadaur (SC) in Barnala district.

Channi recently made an impassioned speech telling the people of his long-time constituency that it would not be a victory if he wins by less than 50,000 votes.

Even as he has been projected as the chief ministerial candidate by the Congress party, Channi has formidable rivals in Dr Charanjit Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Harmohan Singh Sandhu of the Bahujan Samaj Party, making the contest triangular.

The edge Channi had as the sitting CM and face of the party for the top post stand neutralised by the anti-incumbency factor. Also, his namesake rival, Dr Charanjit Singh, an eye surgeon, of the AAP, managed to hit the right chords among the voters.

In 2017, Chamkaur Sahib was one of the 77 seats won by the Congress. Channi won the election by defeating Aam Aadmi Party’s Charanjit Singh by a margin of 12,308 votes. In the 2012 elections, Channi beat Shiromani Akali Dal’s Jagmeet Kaur by 3,659 votes.

After Captain Amarinder Singh’s exit as the chief minister, Channi continued to face resistance from PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been vying for the top post. However, the party leadership projected Channi as the CM face, giving a cold shoulder to the cricketer-turned-politician.

