Charanjit Singh Channi Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Bhadaur Election Results 2022 – Charanjit Singh Channi of Congress vs Labh Singh of AAP

Charanjit Singh Channi Election Results 2022, Bhadaur Election Result 2022 Live News: Channi is also contesting from the Chamkaur Sahib seat from where he had won three straight terms – 2007, 2012 and 2017.

Charanjit Singh Channi Election Result 2022, Bhadaur Charanjit Singh Channi Election Result 2022 Live: Bhadaur assembly constituency comes under the Barnala district of Punjab. Congress leader and sitting chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is contesting from the Bhadaur sit beside the Chamkaur Sahib seat. Bhadaur has been a stronghold for the Shiromani Akali Dal, but the party failed to retain the seat on the previous two occasions – in 2017 and 2012. While Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Pirmal Singh Dhaula won from the seat in 2017, Congress candidate Mohammed Sadique had bagged the seat in 2012. The Akali Dal had bagged the seat in 1985, 1997, 2002, and 2007. The seat grabbed the limelight after Congress announced Channi’s candidature from the seat. Labh Singh Ugoke is AAP candidate from the Bhadaur seat while Satnam Singh is an Akali Dal candidate and Dharam Singh Fauji is the PLC candidate. Channi is also contesting from the Chamkaur Sahib seat from where he had won three straight terms – 2007, 2012 and 2017. The Punjab Assembly has 117 seats that went to the polls in a single phase on February 20. The state had recorded 72 per cent turnout in the polls. The exit polls released on March 7 had predicted a majority for the Aam Aadmi Party giving it a clear majority in most of the cases while some predicted a hung assembly. The key parties in the fray are Congress, Akali Dal-BSP, AAP, and BJP-PLC-SAD(S).

