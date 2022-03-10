Charanjit Singh Channi Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Bhadaur Election Results 2022 – AAP’s Labh Singh builds huge lead against Congress’ Charanjit Singh Channi

Live

Charanjit Singh Channi Election Results 2022, Bhadaur Election Result 2022 Live News: Channi is also contesting from the Chamkaur Sahib seat from where he had won three straight terms – 2007, 2012 and 2017.

Charanjit Singh Channi Election Result 2022, Bhadaur Charanjit Singh Channi Election Result 2022 Live: The Aam Aadmi Party’s Labh Singh Ugoke is leading Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, having secured 63,514 votes, according to the latest Election Commission of India data.

Channi, who is trailing AAP’s Charanjit Singh in Chamkaur Sahib, his second seat, currently has 26,294 votes and is in second place.

Bhadaur Assembly comes under Barnala district. Channi, the sitting chief minister, is contesting from Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib, from where he won three straight terms in 2007, 2012, and 2017. Bhadaur has been a Shiromani Akali Dal stronghold, but the party failed to retain the seat on the previous two occasions in 2017 and 2012. While AAP candidate Pirmal Singh Dhaula won in 2017, the Congress’ Mohammed Sadique bagged the seat in 2012.

The Akali Dal had bagged the seat in 1985, 1997, 2002, and 2007. The seat grabbed the limelight after Congress announced Channi’s candidature from the seat.

The Punjab Assembly has 117 seats that went to the polls in a single phase on February 20. The state recorded a turnout of 72%. The exit polls released on March 7 predicted a majority for AAP, giving it a clear majority in most cases while some predicted a hung Assembly. The key parties in the fray are Congress, Akali Dal-BSP, AAP, and BJP-PLC-SAD(S).

Live Updates

Charanjit Singh Channi Election Results 2022, Bhadaur Election Result 2022 Live News: