Charanjit Singh Channi, a Dalit Sikh, sworn in as Punjab CM; Randhawa, OP Soni take oath as Deputy CMs

Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday took oath as the chief minister of Punjab, thereby succeeding Captain Amarinder Singh, whose resignation from the CM post threw the party in a huddle on Saturday. Channi is the first Dalit Sikh chief minister of the state, which goes to polls in less than five months from now.

Along with Channi, Sukhjinder Randhawa, who was the frontrunner for the post just a few hours before Channi’s appointment, and Brahm Mohindra took oath as the deputy chief ministers in Channi’s Cabinet.

The oath of office was administered by Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan in a ceremony attended by Congress leader and state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu among others. Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh skipped the event, showing his displeasure over the recent developments.

The party settled on Channi, the technical education minister in the outgoing Amarinder Singh cabinet, after a flurry of consultations through the day on Saturday. Several names did the rounds over the next several hours and Randhawa appeared to be the clear frontrunner for a while. Earlier, Congress veteran Ambika Soni told reporters in Delhi that she was offered the post but declined.

Several leaders told The Indian Express that the appointment of a Dalit in a state with nearly 32 per cent Dalit population was a “sound political decision” — given that all opposition parties have been wooing the community.