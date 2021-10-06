‘Channi saheb…’: Mocked over choice of clothes, Arvind Kejriwal shoots four questions to new Punjab CM

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party had made its debut in Punjab assembly polls in 2017 and has emerged as a strong contender.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today hit back at Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi over the latter’s remark mocking him over his choice of clothes in an interview with a TV news channel. On being asked about Kejriwal’s remarks about the crisis in Punjab Congress, Channi questioned the Delhi CM’s dressing sense. “Tell me one thing, do you have Rs 5,000? Everyone has Rs 5000. Give it to him (Arvind Kejriwal) as well. He should get good clothes stitched (for himself). Doesn’t he have suit-boot? His salary is Rs 2.5 lakh and he cannot get good clothes?” said Channi.

Kejriwal took to Twitter to reply to Channi and asked him to reveal when he is going to fulfil his promises made to the people of Punjab.

“Channi saheb, you don’t like my clothes. No problem. People like it. Leave the clothes. When will you fulfil these promises? 1. When will you give employment to every unemployed. 2. When will you waive the loans of farmers? 3. Why not send the guilty of sacrilege to jail? 4. When will action be taken against tainted ministers, MLAs and officers?,” said Kejriwal.

चन्नी साहिब, आपको मेरे कपड़े पसंद नहीं। कोई बात नहीं। जनता को पसंद हैं कपड़े छोड़ो। ये वादे कब पूरे करोगे? 1. हर बेरोज़गार को रोज़गार कब दोगे 2. किसानों के क़र्ज़े कब माफ़ करोगे 3. बेअदबी के दोषियों को जेल क्यों नहीं भेजते 4. दागी मंत्रियों, MLA और अफ़सरों पर ऐक्शन कब लोगे https://t.co/EKw2rd8qdB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 6, 2021

This is not the first time that Channi has courted a controversy. The newly-appointed Punjab CM hogged limelight last month when he boarded a chartered plane along with state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu to visit Delhi and meet Rahul Gandhi. Before becoming the CM of Punjab, Channi was accused of sexual harassment and illegal transfer postings.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party had made its debut in Punjab assembly polls in 2017 and has emerged as a strong contender. Opinion polls predict that it could well emerge as the single largest party in the upcoming polls. Kejriwal has already promised several welfare measures ahead of the polls in Punjab. The state is scheduled to go to polls next year.