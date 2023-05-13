Channapatna Election Result 2023 Live: Who will win HD Kumaraswamy vs CP Yogeshwara battle? Results today

Channpatna Election 2023 Result Live Updates: The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM today to decide the outcome of the election to the Channapatna Assembly constituency in Karnataka. The constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.43% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.46%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008.

Channapatna is witnessing a close fight between HD Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular) and Bharatiya Janata Party leader CP Yogeshwara. In the 2018 elections, Kumaraswamy polled 87,995 votes and defeated Yogeshwara who managed to get 66,465 votes. Channapatna constituency was represented by Yogeshwara as an Independent candidate in 1999. Later, he won the seat as a Congress candidate in the 2004 and 2008 assembly elections.

