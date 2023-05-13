scorecardresearch
Channapatna Election Result 2023 Live: Who will win HD Kumaraswamy vs CP Yogeshwara battle? Results today

Karnataka Election 2023, Channapatna Result Live: Channapatna is an Assembly constituency in Bengaluru region and Ramanagaram district of Karnataka. Channapatna is part of Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as General Semi-Urban.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Channapatna Election 2023 Result | HD Kumaraswamy | CP Yogeshwara | Karnataka Election Result 2023 |
Channapatna Assembly Constituency Election Result 2023 Live: Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who will contest from the Channapatana seat.
Channpatna Election 2023 Result Live Updates: The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM today to decide the outcome of the election to the Channapatna Assembly constituency in Karnataka. The constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.43% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.46%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008.

Channapatna is witnessing a close fight between HD Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular) and Bharatiya Janata Party leader CP Yogeshwara. In the 2018 elections, Kumaraswamy polled 87,995 votes and defeated Yogeshwara who managed to get 66,465 votes. Channapatna constituency was represented by Yogeshwara as an Independent candidate in 1999. Later, he won the seat as a Congress candidate in the 2004 and 2008 assembly elections.

Channapatna Election Result 2023 Live: A tight contest is going to be witnessed between JDS candidate HD Kumaraswamy and BJP leader CP Yogeshwara. 

06:34 (IST) 13 May 2023
Channapatna Election Result 2023 Live: Welcome to live blog!

Hello readers! Welcome to Financial Express Online live blog! Catch all live updates on the Karnataka Election Results 2023 here.

There are a total of 5.21 crore voters in Karnataka, which includes 2.59 crore women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters, 12.15 lakh voters are above the age of 80, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters. This year the voter turnout was recorded at nearly 72 per cent.

First published on: 13-05-2023 at 06:12 IST

Stock Market