Change names of crossings named after Asaram in MP cities: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday demanded that crossings named after self-styled godman Asaram in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal as well as Indore city be changed after his conviction by a Jodhpur court in a 2013 rape of a minor girl.

“Both cities have crossings named after Asaram. Authorities should ensure that their names are now changed after Asaram’s conviction,” AAP state leader Alok Aggarwal said in a press statement here.

“Roads and crossings are named after historical and other personalities so that the coming generations can take inspiration from them. But crossings named after Asaram project the country in a bad light and hence their names should be changed,” the AAP leader added.