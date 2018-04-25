​​​
  3. Change names of crossings named after Asaram in MP cities: AAP

Change names of crossings named after Asaram in MP cities: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday demanded that crossings named after self-styled godman Asaram in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal as well as Indore city be changed after his conviction by a Jodhpur court in a 2013 rape of a minor girl.

By: | New Delhi | Published: April 25, 2018 10:45 PM
aap, asaram convicted, asaram case, alok aggarwal “Both cities have crossings named after Asaram. Authorities should ensure that their names are now changed after Asaram’s conviction,” AAP state leader Alok Aggarwal said in a press statement.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday demanded that crossings named after self-styled godman Asaram in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal as well as Indore city be changed after his conviction by a Jodhpur court in a 2013 rape of a minor girl.

“Both cities have crossings named after Asaram. Authorities should ensure that their names are now changed after Asaram’s conviction,” AAP state leader Alok Aggarwal said in a press statement here.

“Roads and crossings are named after historical and other personalities so that the coming generations can take inspiration from them. But crossings named after Asaram project the country in a bad light and hence their names should be changed,” the AAP leader added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top