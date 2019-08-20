Change in name of Nizamabad district on cards, claims BJP lawmaker

BJPs Nizamabad MLA Dharmapuri Arvind (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Nizamabad lawmaker Dharmapuri Arvind has claimed that the people in his constituency have urged him to rechristen the district as Indur. Speaking to ANI, the Nizamabad MP said that people’s sentiments were connected to Indur. “People feel that Nizamabad is an inauspicious name. People’s sentiments are connected with Indur and it’s an auspicious name, and also Indur relates to Hindu and India,” the agency quoted him as saying.

As per the Telangana government website, Nizamabad district gets its name from the Nizam of Hyderabad Asaf Jahi VI, the Deccan ruler in the 18th century. The website further said that the district was originally named Indur after the name of king Indradatta who ruled the region in the 5th century.

The southern state of Telangana has seen demand for change in name of cities crop up, just as in Uttar Pradesh where the Yogi Adityanath government changed names of Allahabad was changed to Prayagraj and Faizabad as Ayodhya after the BJP came to power. The Uttar Pradesh government also changed the names of Mughalsarai railway station after RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh recently said that if his party forms the government in next Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, the party would rename Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar. Adityanath had reiterated the same promise when he had campaigned in the state. he had also promised to rename Karimnagar district to Karipuram.

In the last couple of years, the government has cleared the names of at least 25 towns and villages in the country. Among proposals that are currently pending with the government include a change in the name of the state of West Bengal. The proposal to rename the state to ‘Bangla’, which has been mooted by CHief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been pending with the Centre for a couple of years now.