Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday felicitated ISRO chief S Somanath in Bengaluru on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. Siddaramaiah presented the ISRO chief with a bouquet and a turban and also met the scientists.

In a giant leap for its space programme, India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, sending the nation into wild celebrations. With the successful mission, India became the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

With this touchdown on Moon after a flawless 41-day voyage to script history and less than a week after a Russian lander headed to the lunar south pole crashed, India became the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the Moon after the US, China and erstwhile Soviet Union.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah felicitates ISRO chief S Somanath on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 pic.twitter.com/MHWwa63YVJ — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2023

Further, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi also wrote to ISRO Chairman S Somanath on Thursday over the success of Chandrayaan-3, saying the space agency’s “outstanding capabilities have been built up over decades”.

In her letter to Somanath, the Congress parliamentary party chief said she was writing to him to let him know how thrilled she was by the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) magnificent achievement on Wednesday evening.

“It is a matter of great pride and excitement to all Indians, particularly the younger generation,” Gandhi said.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi writes to ISRO chief S Somanath on Chandrayaan-3 success pic.twitter.com/kwYyAD6ovW — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2023

“ISRO’s outstanding capabilities have been built up over decades. It has had remarkable leaders and a spirit of collective endeavour has always driven it. Its being anchored on self-reliance since the early sixties has contributed to its great successes,” Gandhi said in her letter.

“I wish the entire ISRO fraternity all the very best and extend my warm greetings to each and every member of it on this momentous occasion,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Lander Module Vikram rolled out the rover, Pragyan, on Thursday with ISRO saying “India took a walk on the moon”.

On its official X handle, ISRO said the “rover ramped down.” “Chandrayaan-3 ROVER: Made in India–Made for the Moon! The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the lander and India took a walk on the moon!” it said.