Chandrayaan-2 an attempt by Modi govt to divert attention from ‘economic disaster’: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

Mamata Banerjee on Chandrayaan 2: As the whole nation anxiously awaits the historic landing of Chandrayaan 2 on the Moon tonight, West Bengal Chief Minister has hit a different note, mocking the Narendra Modi government over the event. Speaking in the state Assembly on Friday, Mamata described the hype around the Moon mission as an attempt to divert attention from what she described as ‘economic disaster’.

“As if the Chandrayaan launch is the first in the country. As if before they came to power, no such missions were taken up. It is an attempt to divert attention from economic disaster,” news agency ANI quoted Mamata Banerjee, as saying.

Mamata’s statement came soon after PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish ISRO scientists luck for the Chandrayaan 2’s sucessful landing on the surface of the moon.

I am extremely excited to be at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru to witness the extraordinary moment in the history of India’s space programme. Youngsters from different states will also be present to watch those special moments! There would also be youngsters from Bhutan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019

“The moment 130 crore Indians were enthusiastically waiting for is here! In a few hours from now, the final descent of Chandrayaan – 2 will take place on the Lunar South Pole. India, and the rest of the world will yet again see the exemplary prowess of our space scientists,” PM Modi said in a series of tweets.

PM Modi will be present at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru to watch Chandrayaan 2’s soft-landing on Moon. The PM will be accompanied by over 70 school children from across the country during the historic event. The Vikram lander is likely to make landing on the Moon’s surface between 1.30 am to 2.30 am, ISRO said. Thereafter, the Pragyan rover is expected to roll out at between 5.30 am to 6.30 am on September 7.