Chandragupta defeated Alexander, but never called ‘great’, says UP CM; Owaisi counters claim

In a veiled dig at the Samajwadi Party, Adityanath said those who are raising the issue of partition are in a way supporting the Taliban.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday claimed that Chandragupta Maurya, the founder of the Mauryan kingdom, had defeated Alexander of Macedonia, and yet historians did not describe him as ‘great’ which is used for the latter.

Alexander died in 323 BC, a few years after his Indian campaign. There is some debate among historians over when Chandragupta came to power, but it is generally believed to have been after Alexander’s death.

Referring to history books, he said, “History never termed emperor Ashoka or Chandragupta Maurya great, but it termed Alexander, who was defeated by Chandragupta Maurya, great. Historians are silent on such issues. However, once the countrymen learn the truth, India will change.”

Hitting back at Adityanath, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, “Hindutva is a fake history factory. Chandragupta and Alexander never met in war. This is yet another example of why we need good public education system. In absence of good schools, Baba-log get to make up facts according to convenience. Baba doesn’t value education and it shows.”

In a veiled dig at the Samajwadi Party, Adityanath said those who are raising the issue of partition are in a way supporting the Taliban.

Om Prakash Rajbhar, the chief of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of the SP, had on Thursday blamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the country’s partition, a day after saying India would have remained unified had Muhammad Ali Jinnah been made its first prime minister.

Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had equated Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, with Mahatma Gandhi, Vallabhbhai Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru.

Addressing the Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan here, Adityanath said, “Those who are speaking about the partition are in a way extending support to the Taliban. As soon as the Taliban resurfaced in Afghanistan, a number of voices started to come up in its support. When strong action was taken, these voices went soft.”

“Supporting the Taliban means supporting a power that works against humanity, against Lord Buddha’s message of ‘maitri’ (friendship). Certain people are moving in that direction and we need to be aware of them,” he added.