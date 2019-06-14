Chandrababu Naidu falls out of favour, undergoes frisking, travels in bus at airports: See pictures

Chandrababu Naidu: Telegudesam Party Supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is realising the importance of choosing the right side in India's electoral politics. Just last month, he was one of the country's most high profile chief ministers. A three time chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, he was one of the early supporter of Narendra Modi and backed him in 2014 Lok Sabha election and later his party joined the NDA government at the centre. However, later he fell out of favour of the top BJP leadership and walked out of the NDA and his ministers resigned from Modi government in March last year. The IT savvy former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh became one of the bitterest critics of BJP-Modi. Naidu was one of the most active opposition leader, touring the country, meeting opposition leaders to galavanise them as an united front against the BJP. And now he is facing adverse behaviour at the hands of government machinery. Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister who still has Z plus category security and is also leader of opposition in Andhra Pradesh assembly, travels in ferry buses at airports and not allowed to pass through VIP gates. Chandrababu Naidu's vehicle was not allowed to travel up to the tarmac at VIjaywada airport when he arrived there today evening to board the Indigo flight (Flight No. 6E 7209). It's not just that his vehicle was not allowed to travel up to tarmac, but he was also not allowed to pass through the VIP gate at the airport and was frisked like an ordinary passengers. He also travelled in ferry bus to reach to IndiGo aircraft like any other ordinary passenger. According to flightview.com website's flight tracker the flight left Vijaywada at 7.32 pim and arrived at Hyderabad airport at 8.43 pm tonight. READ ALSO: How BJP\u2019s ruthless election strategy left Rahul Gandhi disarmed in the new Lok Sabha \u201cThis is not for the first time that it has happened with him. This is second or third time when it has happened,\u201d said a senior TDP leader. \u201cUsually, in case of Z plus security, they (authorities) allow the vehicle of the vehicle right up to the tarmac,\u201d said the TDP member in the Rajya Sabha while explaining the general procedures followed at the airport with VVIPs. Chandrababu Naidu had survived an\u00a0 assassination attempt in October 2003 when he was chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh. His car was hit by a landmine when he was travelling to Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala hills. He had escaped from the jaws of death with a fracture in left collarbone and other hairline fractures. Despite an impending defeat in his home state Andhra Pradesh, Naidu was active in lobbying against the BJP-NDA even after most of the exit-polls had predicted a clear NDA majority in the Lok Sabha. It's natural that his opponents both at the state and central level will not miss any opportunity to create adverse situation for him. READ ALSO: It\u2019s not RTGS or NEFT, abolishing these charges will really help the common man