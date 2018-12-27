Chandrababu Naidu slams Modi for ignoring Andhra Pradesh rights, questions his visit to state

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has vehemently criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his planned visit to the state on January 6 next year. Naidu whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) quit the ruling BJP-led NDA earlier this year over the grant of a special status tag to the southern state, wondered why Modi is coming to the state when he doesn’t care about 5 crore people of the coastal state. He also made an appeal to the people to oppose Modi’s upcoming visit.

“I am unable to understand with what face Prime Minister Modi is coming to Andhra Pradesh? Is he coming to see whether we are dead or alive? Or, is he coming to laugh at our problems?” he said while addressing a public gathering at Anantapuram.

“All people should oppose the visit of Narendra Modi. If he implements the AP reorganization act then we won’t have any objection for his visit to the state,” he added.

Naidu is organising ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’ (Fight for Justice to the State) across Andhra Pradesh against the central government’s alleged step-motherly treatment.

Naidu even said that when the NDA won in 2014, he took up initiatives for the welfare of farmers and asked Modi to announce loan waiver but the PM denied.

“I thought to give loan waiver and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce that publicly in our joint public meeting. But PM Modi denied, claiming that he would be compelled to announce the loan waiver across the country. Centre denied for providing funds for the loan waiver. The state has no funds in hand. But we are committed to waive loans for the farmers,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on January 6.

Naidu slams K Chandrasekhar Rao

Naidu also lashed out at his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao, saying, “We want that both the Telugu states should work together and flourish. But neither the Central government nor Telangana are supporting us.”

Accusing YSRCP of supporting KCR, he said, “When TRS won in Telangana elections, YSRCP celebrated here in Andhra Pradesh. Some people want to win by provoking caste and religion. But I am working hard for the people of Andhra by sacrificing my family.”

On KCR’s meeting PM Modi in Delhi on Wednesday, Naidu wondered if the TRS chief met Modi to brief him on the formation of the proposed Third Front as an alternative to both the Congress and BJP.

“The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president’s actions didn’t match his words,” he said.

Mocking KCR for his efforts, he said, “There was no scope for a third front in the country. There are only two fronts. The BJP is the anchor for one front and the Congress is the anchor for the other front.”

The TRS chief had recently met Odisha Chief Minister Navin Patnaik and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss the formation of the proposed Third Front.