Chandrababu Naidu produced in ACB court in alleged corruption case

Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by the CID in an alleged Skill Development Corporation ‘scam’ after a pre-dawn police operation at around 6 AM at Gnanapuram in Nandyala on Saturday.

N Chandrababu Naidu
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu being taken to Vijaywada after his arrest from Nandyal in the Skill Development Corporation scam, in Nandyal district, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)

A day after being arrested in an alleged corruption case, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was produced in an Anti-Corruption Bureau court in Vijayawada on Sunday morning amid tight security, reports PTI.

Naidu is being represented by Supreme Court lawyer Siddarth Luthra and a team of advocates. Several TDP senior leaders and the party cadre gathered at the court complex.

The TDP chief’s son Nara Lokesh, wife Nara Bhuvaneswari and others were waiting at the ACB Court, TDP spokesperson Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy said.

Naidu was arrested by the CID in an alleged Skill Development Corporation ‘scam’ after a pre-dawn police operation at around 6 AM at Gnanapuram in Nandyala on Saturday. He was picked from a marriage hall outside which his caravan was parked.

The former Chief Minister was taken to Government General Hospital in Vijayawada for medical tests at around 3.40 AM, following a 10-hour-long interrogation at the CID’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) office at Kunchanapalli in Vijayawada.

Following the tests, which lasted for about 50 minutes, Naidu was taken back to the SIT office even though it was expected that he would be directly taken to a local court.

N Chandrababu Naidu

First published on: 10-09-2023 at 09:32 IST

