Chandrababu Naidu on blocking CBI: Central agency ‘corrupt’, ACB is better

Days after locking doors for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Andhra Pradesh, chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday broke his silence on the issue and said the central agency is facing internal feud and has become corrupt. Naidu also attacked the Modi government and said the central government has destroyed the CBI for political reasons.

CM Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh is third lowest corrupt state in the country and it does not require the ‘corrupt’ CBI. He said that state’s Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) is performing well and his government will strengthen it to investigate cases.

A few hours after the Andhra Pradesh barred the entry of CBI without permission, the West Bengal government on Friday followed the suit by withdrawing the ‘general consent’ accorded to the central agency to conduct raids or carry out investigations in the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for allegedly destroying key Indian institutions such as the CBI and the RBI and had come in support of TDP government’s decision to not allow CBI in the state. Banerjee had said that Chandrababu Naidu has done the right thing in saying that he won’t allow CBI in his state.

The reason to withdraw the consent was recent allegations against the top officials of country’s premier investigation agency, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N China Rajappa told reporters.

The Congress also came out in support of the Andhra Pradesh government and alleged that BJP has destroyed the agency and its credibility. However, BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao described the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government’s order as a ‘clear mala fide exercise of power’ to ensure that its ‘corruption’ was not exposed, alleging that a ‘grand alliance of most corrupt parties’ had taken shape to protect their interests, PTI reported.

On the other hand, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury asserted that the Left party was against the misuse of the CBI for political gains and expected the probe agency to favour neither PM Modi nor Banerjee. Differentiating between the stand of his party and that of Banerjee’s TMC on CBI, Yechury said, “We are (even) against the misuse of the CBI in favour of Mamata Banerjee.”

CBI owes its origin to the Special Police Establishment (SPE), which was established by the colonial administration in 1941 through an executive order to deal with corruption involving war-time purchases and supplies. In 1946, the government enacted the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act to give the organisation a statutory cover.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu had recently met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in an attempt to bring opposition parties together against the BJP-led NDA ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Ever since TDP chief snapped ties with the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in March this year, Naidu had been alleging that the Centre was misusing agencies like the CBI to target political opponents and the latest move is seen as another flash-point between the state and the Centre after TDP pulled out of BJP-led NDA in March this year.