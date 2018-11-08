Chandrababu Naidu meets Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy, says uniting to ‘save democracy, Constitution’

By: | Published: November 8, 2018 5:10 PM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today met former Prime Minister and JD(S) president HD Deve Gowda and Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru. The meeting came days after ruling JD(S)-Congress alliance in Karnataka trounced BJP in the Lok Sabha bypolls by winning 4 out of five constituencies that went to polls. Naidu’s meeting today comes as part of his bid to unite the opposition parties to fight the ruling BJP at the Centre in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

“We are uniting to save democracy, institutions and Constitution of the country,” Naidu said after the meeting with Kumaraswamy.

Earlier this month, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. Naidu had also met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah in the national capital. Earlier, he met senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and briefly discussed the need to bring all non-BJP political parties together.

Congress and TDP announced an alliance to contest the upcoming elections together to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party. Congress president Rahul Gandhi and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said that they have to fight together to deliver on the people’s aspirations. The two leaders asserted that they will resolve all the differences of the past and look forward to the future.

BJP and TDP were coalition partners in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) until March this year. TDP decided to quit over demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

