‘Chandrababu Naidu is shameless’: Pawan Kalyan slams Andhra Pradesh CM for allying with Congress

By: | Published: November 3, 2018 8:28 PM

Kalyan, who is the chief of Jana Sena party, further said that Chandrababu Naidu only wants to be CM again.

pawan kalyan, pawan kalyan news, telangana elections, pawan kalyan ap elections, pawan kalyan slams chandrababu naidu, chandrababu naidu pawan kalyan

Actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan Friday slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his decision to ally with Congress party. Addressing a gathering in East Godavari’s Tuni, Kalyan said Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief was ‘shameless’ in his decision and that the pride of the Telugu people was put at stake in Delhi, The News Minute reported. Kalyan further added that it would not be a surprise if TDP and YSRCP also come together in future.

The Congress and TDP had on Monday announced to fight upcoming elections in the state in an alliance.

Kalyan, who is the chief of Jana Sena party, further said that Chandrababu Naidu only wants to be CM again. On the other hand, the Jana Sena party only wants change, he added. Kalyan alleged that the youth in the state are struggling to get employment and the current regime has failed to identify their issues.

Earlier in the day, Pawan undertook a train journey from Vijayawada to East Godavari’s Tuni area.

Kalyan, the younger brother of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, had formed the Jana Sena party in 2014. He had supported the TDP-BJP alliance in undivided Andhra Pradesh in the 2014 assembly polls.

However, Kalyan has been critical of both, TDP and BJP, for NDA government’s decision of not according special category status to Andhra Pradesh. Kalyan’s party is likely to contest in all 175 assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh in poll scheduled for 2019.

