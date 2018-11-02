Chandrababu Naidu allying with Congress to save his government, says BJP’s Ram Madhav



BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Friday hit out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for joining hands with opposition leaders ahead of the general elections in 2019. Speaking to ANI, Madhav said that Naidu was doing this to save his government in Andhra Pradesh. “Chandrababu Naidu first back-stabbed and betrayed NT Rama Rao. Now, he wants to betray the principles of TDP and is sitting in the pocket of Congress to save his government,” he said.

Naidu on Thursday met several opposition leaders including Congress President Rahul Gandhi. After his meeting with Rahul, Naidu said that their coming together was a democratic compulsion. However, Madhav on Friday said that the Congress has a history of taking alliance down and that “they will end up like that”.

Madhav hinted at Congress’ alliance with Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh where Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav were projected as sons of the soil but they both lost the polls to BJP.

Naidu was earlier with the NDA but he left the alliance over special status to the Andhra Pradesh. He has decided to go in alliance with the Congress to fight the next assembly elections.

Earlier on Thursday, Madhav said that the grand alliance was a non-starter and it was like marriage today but divorcing tomorrow. He further said that “those who are advocating Mahagathbandhan to defeat Modi, some of them could join Modi after the election”. Madhav said this during a book launch event.

The BJP has slammed Naidu for his meeting with the Congress president. BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said that Naidu destroyed the legacy of N T Rama Rao after joining hands with the Congress. “…Rahul Gandhi is so weak that he is looking for support from anyone,” he said.