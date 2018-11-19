Chandrababu Naidu adds steam to Grand Alliance push, meets Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata

TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. Naidu invited Banerjee, who is the chief of Trinamool Congress, to attend the November 22 meeting of non-NDA parties in Delhi to chalk out the future strategy to forge a third front against the ruling BJP ahead of 2019 general elections. The two leaders met at state Secretariat in Howrah.

Naidu’s outreach to Banerjee comes days after he met other opposition parties leaders like Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, DMK chief MK Stalin and others. Naidu had also met JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda and his Karnataka CM son HD Kumaraswamy.

Last week, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot had visited Naidu in Amaravati to discuss ways to move forward on bringing all like-minded parties under one umbrella. After the meeting, they told reporters that all the non-BJP parties will be invited for a meeting on November 22 in Delhi.

The November 22 meeting is aimed at taking the talks forward to build an organisational structure to give a final shape to the anti-BJP platform.

“This is broadly an anti-BJP platform. This is in the interest of the nation. Save democracy, save the nation and save institutions — that is the national agenda, an utmost important agenda,” Gehlot and Naidu had said.

Kolkata: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu reaches Nabanna; he was received by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. pic.twitter.com/SDAjR6CLvT — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2018



In his remarks, Naidu had said that he has managed to convince all parties, adding that everybody is willing to cooperate with each other. He had even declared Congress as the main opposition party to say that the grand old party has more responsibility.

The meeting comes three days after Banerjee publicly endorsed Naidu’s stand to stop the CBI from investigating cases in Andhra Pradesh without the state government’s approval. Supporting Naidu’s stand, Banerjee said that she will also do the same in Bengal.

Naidu’s TDP was a part of the BJP-led NDA till March this year but quit the government over the demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

Notably, Banerjee has also convened a mega rally of opposition parties on January 19 in Kolkata in a bid to unite the opposition against the BJP ahead of the general elections. According to her claim, barring one or two, all parties have confirmed participation in the rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.