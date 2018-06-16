Chandrababu Naidu accuses BJP of misusing Governor’s office

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has targeted BJP for using the office of the Governor for the political benefits.

“The trend of using the governor’s office for Political benefits of the ruling party at the centre, goes against the spirit of the Constitution,” he tweeted.

The remarks by Naidu, also the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President, assume significance as it came on the eve of Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.

The Governor is expected to brief Modi about the latest political developments in Andhra Pradesh in the wake of ongoing fight for special status by the opposition YSR Congress and also the protests organised recently by the ruling TDP.

Narasimhan, who is Governor of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, had returned to Hyderabad without meeting Modi and Rajnath Singh in April following similar remarks by Naidu.

The TDP chief had then expressed his disapproval over the Governor’s style of functioning, alleging that Narasimhan was playing a key role in uniting all opposition parties against the TDP.

Interestingly, BJP’s newly-appointed state chief Kanna Lakshminarayana is also in New Delhi to meet Modi. They are likely to discuss the strategy to be adopted by the party in the state.

TDP leaders believe that the BJP is trying to join hands with YSR Congress and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena to take on TDP.

The TDP pulled out of the central government and BJP-led NDA in March over the issue of special status to the state. Naidu has since been targeting BJP and Modi for going back on their promise to accord special status.

On several occasions, Naidu alleged that the BJP was hatching a “big conspiracy” against the TDP government and advised his party leaders to be ready to face any situation.