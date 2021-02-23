  • MORE MARKET STATS

Chandni Chowk Hanuman temple: BJP, AAP trade charges over PDW FIR

By: |
New Delhi | February 23, 2021 8:54 AM

The PWD in a complaint to Kotwali police station, asked for action on the prefabricated structure kept in Chandni Chowk.

Hanuman Temple Chandani ChowkA prefabricated, steel-made structure was installed by unknown persons on central verge of Main Chandni Chowk on February 18. (Express Photo)

The war of words between the BJP and AAP over a makeshift Hanuman temple at Chandni Chowk continued Monday with each attacking the other over the PWD filing a police complaint in which it termed the structure an “obstacle” in executing a beautification project.

Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak charged that the BJP exerted pressure through the LG office to get the Public Works Department (PWD) to lodge a police complaint against the structure, an allegation the BJP termed “hilarious”.

Related News

A prefabricated, steel-made structure was installed by unknown persons on central verge of Main Chandni Chowk on February 18.

The structure has come up close to the spot where an old temple of the deity was demolished after court order to pave way for Chandni Chowk beautification project being carried out by PWD.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor found Pathak’s statement “hilarious” and reflective of his frustration.

“After getting exposed that Arvind Kejriwal government’s PWD has written a letter to the Delhi Police against the re-established Mandir, it clearly stands established that Aam Aadmi Party right from the beginning did not want to see this Hanuman Mandir in Chandni Chowk,” he said.

Pathak, however, hit out at the BJP alleging the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) ruled by the party first paved the way for demolition of old Hanuman temple and was now indulging in “dirty” politics over the new temple.

“The BJP through LG office, forced the PWD engineer to file the police complaint and now it’s enacting drama over the whole issue and blaming the Delhi government,” Pathak charged.

The PWD in a complaint to Kotwali police station, asked for action on the prefabricated structure kept in Chandni Chowk.

“This structure is basically an obstacle in the theme of (the) project and placed without intimation and permission from project executing authorities. In this regard, it is requested to take necessary action at the earliest so that the project can be executed within the timeline,” stated the complaint.

Police had said that “legal action” in the matter was taken although no case was registered.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Chandni Chowk Hanuman temple BJP AAP trade charges over PDW FIR
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Birthday of Japan’s Emperor: Ambassador praises India
2West Bengal Election in sight, Centre announces national level film award after Satyajit Ray
3Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2021 Live: Counting begins shortly for 6 civic corporations