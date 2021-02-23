Chandni Chowk Hanuman temple: BJP, AAP trade charges over PDW FIR

A prefabricated, steel-made structure was installed by unknown persons on central verge of Main Chandni Chowk on February 18. (Express Photo)

The war of words between the BJP and AAP over a makeshift Hanuman temple at Chandni Chowk continued Monday with each attacking the other over the PWD filing a police complaint in which it termed the structure an “obstacle” in executing a beautification project.

Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak charged that the BJP exerted pressure through the LG office to get the Public Works Department (PWD) to lodge a police complaint against the structure, an allegation the BJP termed “hilarious”.

A prefabricated, steel-made structure was installed by unknown persons on central verge of Main Chandni Chowk on February 18.

The structure has come up close to the spot where an old temple of the deity was demolished after court order to pave way for Chandni Chowk beautification project being carried out by PWD.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor found Pathak’s statement “hilarious” and reflective of his frustration.

“After getting exposed that Arvind Kejriwal government’s PWD has written a letter to the Delhi Police against the re-established Mandir, it clearly stands established that Aam Aadmi Party right from the beginning did not want to see this Hanuman Mandir in Chandni Chowk,” he said.

Pathak, however, hit out at the BJP alleging the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) ruled by the party first paved the way for demolition of old Hanuman temple and was now indulging in “dirty” politics over the new temple.

“The BJP through LG office, forced the PWD engineer to file the police complaint and now it’s enacting drama over the whole issue and blaming the Delhi government,” Pathak charged.

The PWD in a complaint to Kotwali police station, asked for action on the prefabricated structure kept in Chandni Chowk.

“This structure is basically an obstacle in the theme of (the) project and placed without intimation and permission from project executing authorities. In this regard, it is requested to take necessary action at the earliest so that the project can be executed within the timeline,” stated the complaint.

Police had said that “legal action” in the matter was taken although no case was registered.