Chandni Chowk election result 2020: Can BJP’s Suman Gupta shock Alka Lamba, Parlad Sawhney?

Chandni Chowk Election Result 2020: Former Aam Aadmi Party legislator Alka Lamba is testing her luck from this prestigious seat on a Congress ticket in the Delhi Assembly election. She is up against Suman Kumar Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Parlad Singh Sawhney of the Aam Aadmi Party. Interestingly, Lamba and Sawhney have both won Chandni Chowk before — Lamba held this seat from 2015 to 2019 whereas Sawhney won from here four times from 1998 to 2013. However, AlLa Lamba won this seat when she was with AAP and Sawhney won Chandni Chowk when he was with the Congress.

This time, both the leaders — Alka Lamba and Parlad Sawhney— have switched sides with Lamba fighting on a Congress ticket and Sawhney on AAP’s. In the last five assembly elections, Chandi Chowk has voted for Congress four times except for the last polls held in 2015, when debutant AAP decimated Congress in Delhi. The last time BJP won from here was 1993 when Vasdev Kaptain defeated MM Agarwal of Congress by over 4000 votes. Since then, the saffron party has been struggling to gain hold in this prestigious seat.

Chandni Chowk assembly seat is a part of Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, which is being held by Dr. Harsh Vardhan of the BJP. In the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP got close to 53 per cent votes while the Congress had to settle with just 29 per cent. The grand old party had, however, saw a spike in its vote share from 17.95 per cent in 2014 to 29.67 per cent in 2019. But assembly elections are different from parliamentary polls and it is likely that the BJP would be in direct contest with AAP in Chandni Chowk.

BJP’s Suman Kumar Gupta is contesting from this seat for the third time — 2013, 2015 and 2020. In 2013 and 2015, Gupta unsuccessfully contested against Parlad Singh Sawhney and Alka Lamba. Both the times his vote share was between 24 to 26 per cent. He had lost to Sawhney by over 8200 votes but this gap widened to 18000 in 2015, when Alka Lamba got over 49 per cent vote share.

Delhi went to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.