Chandni Chowk Election Result 2020 Live: Alka Lamba faces big test as Congress candidate

Alka Lamba had won 2015 Assembly election from Chandni Chowk as AAP candidate. (File photo)

Alka Lamba Assembly Election Result 2020 Live: Chandni Chowk will be one of the most keenly watched constituencies when Delhi Assembly election 2020 results will be announced on February 11. Congress has fielded Alka Lamba from the seat who had won the 2015 election from the seat as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had fielded Suman Kumar Gupta and AAP Parlad Singh Sawhney. In 2015 Assembly election, Lamba had defeated Suman Kumar Gupta comprehensively by over 18,000 votes. Lamba had joined the Congress in October 2019 after openly revolting against the AAP leadership. Her relationship with team Kejriwal soured particularly after she protested and refused to support a resolution in the Delhi Assembly in 2018 which sought to withdraw the Bharat Ratna awarded to former PM Rajiv Gandhi over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Alka Lamba has spent close to 20 years with the Congress before she joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2014.

