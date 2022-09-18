High-level inquiry to be initiated over Chandigarh University leaked video case: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that a high-level inquiry has been initiated over the video leak row in Chandigarh University.

“Saddened to hear the incident that took place at Chandigarh University. Our daughters are our pride. I have ordered a high level inquiry into the incident.Whoever is guilty, will take strict action against the accused,” he wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

“I am constantly in touch with the administration. I appeal to all of you to avoid rumours,” the CM added.

Also Read: Chandigarh University ‘objectionable videos leak’ row: SSP says one video of the accused found

Meanwhile, Chandigarh University has said that there are “rumours” that seven girls have died by suicide after the incident, however, there were no such attempts in the varsity.

The varsity added that rumours of objectionable videos shot of other girl students are totally “false and baseless”, and that “no videos were found of any student which are objectionable except a personal video shot by a girl which was shared by her with her boyfriend”, the university said, as reported by ANI.

Meanwhile, DIG Ropar Range Gurpreet Bhullar said that preliminary investigation had revealed that a female student had made a video, and appealed to parents and students to maintain calm.

“SSP Mohali is conducting a thorough investigation. Culprits will not be spared. Appeal to students and their parents to maintain calm,” Bhullar said, as quoted by ANI.

SSP Mohali Vivek Soni has said that the accused have been arrested and the situation in the varsity is peaceful.

Major protests broke out at the university on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway on Saturday night after word did the round that a female student had allegedly leaked objectionable videos of other students which are being widely shared on the internet.

Also Read: Punjab CM announces shuttle bus service for school girl students to check drop out rate

SSP Soni on Sunday told reporters that so far police investigations found that there is only one video of the accused herself. She had not recorded any video of any other student.