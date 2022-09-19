Chandigarh University obscene video case: Two apprehended from Himachal Pradesh

Two people have been held in Himachal Pradesh in the Chandigarh University obscene video case by the state police so far. While one accused was arrested, another was detained by the Himachal Police in the case on Saturday.

The accused booked in the case, a 23-year-old, belongs to an affluent family and had quit studies to work at his native place in Rohru. He is gaming the two booked in the case along with a student at the varsity.

“We have apprehended the said accused in the case. The person will be handed over to Punjab Police since they will be overlooking the investigation. The case has also been filed within their jurisdiction,” Himachal DGP Sanjay Kundu told The Indian Express.

The second accused, aged 31, was detained from Dhalli based on a request received from the Punjab police, Himachal police said. “On request of the Punjab Police another accused was asked to stay at PS Dhalli. Now, Punjab Police has taken him with them to Punjab to inquire in the above case and check for his involvement. He is a resident of Dhalli in Shimla,” IE quoted the DGP as saying.

As per the police, the second accused had called the first accused student while she was being questioned by the warden. As per the girl, she did not recognise his number and he had sent the screenshot of an objectionable picture that she had earlier shared with her friend. His phone number was mentioned in the FIR.

The incident led to massive protests by the students at the varsity after it emerged that a female student had allegedly leaked objectionable videos of other students, which are being widely shared on the internet.

According to the Punjab police, a probe is underway to ascertain the claims of the accused woman student that she was being blackmailed by a man. The woman has been booked in a case registered under section 354C pertaining to voyeurism under the Indian Penal Code and Section 66E of the Information Technology Act (punishment for violation of privacy) at Kharar (Sadar) police station.

The Punjab government has appealed for calm and assured the students that no guilty will be spared and will be subjected to the “harshest of punishments”.