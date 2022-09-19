Chandigarh University MMS scandal: Two wardens sacked for misbehaving with protesters, classes suspended till Saturday

As the controversy over the Chandigarh University obscene video case rocked the nation, the college authorities have suspended classes for six days till Saturday. While massive protests broke out in the college campus, the authorities decided to meet all the demands kept by the students. Following this, the protests were called off on Monday at 1:30 am. In a sweeping move by the college administration, two hostel wardens have been suspended while other wardens have been transferred. The hostel timings have also been altered.

In another video that has gone viral since the incident, one of the wardens can be seen interrogating the main accused. In the video, the warden is seen rebuking the girl for her “dirty” act of filming students in the girls’ hostel washroom and asking other girls to strip her and make a video if it.

“Make her video and her poster. Shameless person! Who told you to record these videos? Write an apology letter. And, you will be suspended from the college. You have done such a dirty thing. We will make an example of you. Just because someone asked you to shoot videos, you have ruined the reputation of all,” the warden can he heard telling the accused.

Also Read: NCW takes cognisance of ‘leaked’ video of Chandigarh University students



Resident of the same hostel at the Chandigarh University, the accused had secretly filmed the videos of at least 60 students while they were taking a shower inside the hostel washroom. Subsequently, she had sent the videos to another individual, who had posted them online.

Also Read| High-level inquiry to be initiated over Chandigarh University leaked video case: Punjab CM



Two people have been detained in Himachal in connection with the Chandigarh University scandal. At least three have been held so far including the girl and her rumoured 23-year-old boyfriend, hailing from a well-to-do family in Rohru. Another 31-year-old man has also been detained.