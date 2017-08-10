Chandigarh stalking case: Accused Vikas Barala, friend sent to 2-day police custody

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala. (PTI)

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala (23) and his friend Ashish Kumar (27), who were arrested on charges of trying to abduct Varnika Kundu, an IAS officer’s 29- year-old-daughter, were sent to two-day police custody on Thursday. The accused were earlier arrested for the second time and produced before the court in the stalking case. They were questioned by Chandigarh Police for nearly three hours and then decided to add the non-bailable charge of “attempt of abduction” under section 365 and 511 of the IPC after claiming to have found “new facts and evidences” in the case, reported PTI.

The stalking incident came to light when the woman had called up the police late on last Friday night, complaining the two youth were chasing her along a stretch of over five kilometre from Chandigarh right up to a point in the Union Territory, adjoining Haryana’s border. After this, the case has been produced an outrage among the people across the nation. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal even asked Subhash Barala to resign. In an ANI report, the DCW chief asked for Barala’s resignation after he was accused of using his power to save his son and his friend in the stalking case.

Meanwhile, Varnika Kundu on Wednesday thanked everyone and termed the arrests of accused as a “great development”. In a PTI report, the girl was quoted saying that arrest is a “huge first step” and it has restored her faith that had started sort of getting a little shaken. The girl also said to continue the movement in this case and hoped that with this cases like these will got a lot rare.