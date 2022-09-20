Chandigarh obscene video case: 12 more videos recovered from girl’s phone, police identify fourth accused

The Punjab Police on Tuesday recovered 12 more objectionable videos of a girl student in connection with the Chandigarh university MMS leak case. After taking custody of three accused in the case and conducting preliminary probe, the police zeroed in on another accused, identified as Mohit, reports said. The three accused — the woman student who had allegedly filmed and leaked the videos, her rumoured 23-year-old boyfriend from Shimla and his 31-year-old friend — have been sent to seven-day police remand.

After the accused student’s lawyer accepted that intimate videos of another girl student were recorded, the police revealed that 12 more videos were found from the phone of the accused. While several videos connecting to the incident have been deleted from the student’s mobile phone, the police officials are likely to transfer the phones of the accused and other co-accused to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Chandigarh.

This development comes after the university stated that the allegations of several girls being filmed were “false and baseless.” The college claimed that only one personal video was sent by the accused student to her boyfriend, Sunny Mehta.

According to media reports, the police have revealed that after an initial probe, it was found that the two accused men used to collect obscene videos of other girls and store them in a separate device in order to sell them for cash.

It has also come to light that the girl student was operating under pressure from her boyfriend and his aide, Rankaj Verma. Both Verma and Mehta were allegedly blackmailing the accused student, threatening to release her intimate videos if she failed to capture obscene videos of other hostel girls in the washroom.

The accused has been booked under Section 354-C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and several provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act in the FIR.