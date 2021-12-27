Chandigarh MC Poll 2021 Results Live: Counting of votes at 35 centres today

Live

Chandigarh MC Poll 2021 Results Live Updates: As many as 203 candidates are in fray with the ruling BJP, main opposition party Congress and AAP putting up candidates on all 35 seats.

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election Results 2021 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections is being conducted today at nine designated centres in the city and the final results are expected to be declared by 2 pm. In the voting held on December 24, 60.78 per cent of the total 6.33 lakh voters cast their votes. As many as 203 candidates are in fray with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, main opposition party Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) putting up candidates on all 35 seats.

In the 2016 Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election (26 Wards), the BJP had won 20 seats and its erstwhile ally Shiromani Akali Dal had bagged one while the Congress had to settle at four seats.

The counting of votes will begin at 9 am and the initial trends are expected to trickle down in the first hour itself. The complete results are likely to be declared by 2 pm.