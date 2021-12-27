Chandigarh MC Poll 2021 Results Live: Counting of votes at 35 centres today

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election Results 2021 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections is being conducted today at nine designated centres in the city and the final results are expected to be declared by 2 pm. In the voting held on December 24, 60.78 per cent of the total 6.33 lakh voters cast their votes. As many as 203 candidates are in fray with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, main opposition party Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) putting up candidates on all 35 seats.
In the 2016 Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election (26 Wards), the BJP had won 20 seats and its erstwhile ally Shiromani Akali Dal had bagged one while the Congress had to settle at four seats.
In the outgoing MC house, out of the total 26 seats, the BJP has 20 councillors, Congress five and the Shiromani Akali Dal has one.
The counting of votes will begin at 9 am and the initial trends are expected to trickle down in the first hour itself. The complete results are likely to be declared by 2 pm.
While the BJP has pinned its hopes on its performance in the last five years, the Congress and AAP have targeted the ruling party for allegedly failing to undertake development work and have criticised it over the city going down in the ‘Swachh Survekshan’ rankings.